Gregory A. Newell, 62, passed away 8:30 pm, Monday, April 4, 2022 at his residence.
Born July 1, 1959 in Cottage Hills, he was the son of Maxine (Lievers) Hutton of Cottage Hills and the late Robert Newell.
He was a journeyman electrician with IBEW for 28 years.
On August 6, 2011 in Cottage Hills, he married Rhonda Mohon. She survives.
Surviving in addition to his mother and wife are two brothers, Robert Newell of Cottage Hills, Steve Newell of Wood River; sisters, Becky Smith and Pam Wiggins both of Cottage Hills and Kimberly Leveck of Las Vegas.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, April 9 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Barry Sheppard will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to Alton 5 A's Animal Shelter.