Grayell Allan Slusher, Jr, 51, of Pontoon Beach, IL passed away Friday, March 10, 2023 in his home.
He was born to Joyce (Riggs) Pertee and the late Grayell Slusher, Sr, on July 3, 1971 in Granite City, IL. Grayell was a very generous person. He loved to take his sons fishing, working on cars, four-wheelers and dirt bikes and the most important thing to him was spending time with his children.
Grayell is survived by his mother Joyce Pertee; 4 sons; Grayell Slusher of Collinsille, Graydon Slusher of Collinsville Gavin Slusher of Pontoon Beach and Grayson Slusher of Pontoon Beach; a brother Steve Howland of Edwardsville IL and a sister: Tammy Howland of Granite City.
Besides his father, Grayell is preceded in death by a brother Michael Howland.
Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online information may be found at www.wojstrom.com.