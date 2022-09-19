Gloria McDaniel

Gloria Jean "Jeanie" McDaniel, 79, of Edwardsville, IL passed away at home surrounded by her family on September 17, 2022, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She was the daughter of Albert Lee and Delorse Maxine Wilson Berry. Jeanie was born on April 9, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan but grew up in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, a town where she met and married her husband, Robert William McDaniel. Jeanie's hobbies included oil painting, interior design decorating, flower arranging and reading. Her family, friends and hobbies brought her much joy and she will be dearly missed and always remembered.
Jeanie was predeceased by her husband, Robert McDaniel, her parents Albert and Maxine Berry, stepmother Mary Berry, a grandchild Tiffany Hagston, two great-grandchildren Jason and Skye Gresham and a niece Kelly (Keirsey) Eberhardt.
She is survived by a daughter, Toni (Ken) Leeds and a son, Robert McDaniel Jr.; siblings Jo Ann (Don) Keirsey, Kathy (Tim) King, Richard (Nancy) Berry; grandchildren Davey Hagston, Brandon Hagston, Cassandra McDaniel, Joshua (Hannah) McDaniel, Amber (Rolle) Rogers, Anthony, Emily and Sami Leeds; a step granddaughter Ashley Leeds; special grandson John Hackney; great-grandchildren Carson Niemerg, Marley King, Brandon (Lil B) and Tobin Hagston, Alexandria and Lawrence Jr. Maroon, Jayke Hackney, Alexander McDaniel, Eli Miller and Sloane Rogers; Special Friend Alice (Lopez) Vroman; and many nieces and nephews.
Jeanie requested a celebration of life be held in her honor as opposed to traditional funeral services. This celebration will be announced at a later date.
