Gloria Matthews

Gloria Ann Matthews, age 87 of Bethalto, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023.
She was born on December 29, 1935, in Waterloo, IL, the daughter of the late Oscar and Freida (Keim) Jatho. She married Dr. (Lyndel) Ray Matthews at S.S. Peter and Paul Church in Waterloo, IL on February 27, 1954. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2020.
Gloria helped manage Rosewood Pet Hospital with her husband. Gloria was an active member at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Gloria is survived by her children, Mary Matthews of Alton, David (Debra) Matthews of Waterloo, Susan (Gary) Scott of Jerseyville, and Sara (Clint) Campbell of Mason, OH; siblings Victoria Berg of Waterloo, and Norman Jatho of Bradenton, FL; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Alberta Riechmann of Waterloo and grandsons Jonah Matthews and Miles Campbell.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from 4 pm to 7 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral mass will be on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 10 am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto, with Father Tom Liebler as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or masses at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 132 Butcher St, Bethalto, IL 62010.
