Gloria Lawrence

Gloria June Lawrence went to be with her Lord on Saturday, October 29th, 2022. She was born on January 4, 1928 and lived her adult life in Bethalto, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Roger Caputo, and husband Orland Lawrence. She is survived by her four children; Mike Hanei, Bobbie Piscatello, Linda Davidson and husband Jim, George Hanei and wife Aimee; grandchildren; Cari Ann Verde, Shelby Miller, Cheyenne Miller, Kristin Hanei, and Andy Stroud; great grandchildren; Bella Verde, Ethan Cummins, and Alex Cummins.
She was a member of Bethalto Church of God and faithfully participated in their prayer groups and services. Her life’s passion was to share the love of God through prayer and counsel that reached and comforted others. Gloria spent her time loving her family leaving the best part of herself within each of our hearts. She will be remembered and cherished for her kindness and strength to love. Throughout it all, she was our mom and the grandeur of her spirit will live far beyond her journey here.