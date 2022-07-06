Heaven has gained their newest angel, Gloria J. Carter, 81, on July 3, 2022.
She was born on January 5, 1941, to Wilbur and Hazel (Storm) Kowitz in Geneseo, IL.
Her most treasured times were with her night in shining armor, Ken Carter of 47 years, whom she married on May 9, 1975.
God blessed them with eight children: Monica Houston of Godfrey, IL, Keith and Toni Carter of Alton, IL, Ken Jr. and Dawn Carter of Alton, IL, Jennifer McQuay of Poplar Bluff, MO, Sandra Main and partner Kyle Michael of Pittsburg, KS, Sue and Mike Calsyn of Silvis, IL, Chad Brown and partner Dana Labrot of Crystal City, MO and Matthew and Jandy Carter of Jerseyville, IL; 31 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren.
She enjoyed her church and participating in TWIGS and FIGS. In her spare time, she enjoyed puzzle books, mystery books, old style country music, gospel music, baseball “St. Louis Cardinals” and football “Kansas City Chiefs”.
Proceeded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Hazel Kowitz, siblings: Wilbur Kowitz Jr, Roger Kowitz and Diana McDanel.
Cremation Rites were accorded.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.
A graveside interment will be held 11am, Friday, July 8, 2022, at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Rev. Lisa Guilliams will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to TWIGS: “A child, a neighborhood, a community, and a world without hunger.”
She will be sadly and deeply missed by family and friends.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.