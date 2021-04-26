Glenna “June” Funkhouser, 79 of Alton died on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on June 1, 1941 to the late James G. and Lena “Gertrude” Wooldridge.
She married Eddie R. Funkhouser on December 5, 1957 in Jennings, Missouri. He died July 1, 2016.
June loved her family. She had many friends and enjoyed people. She was a long time member of Brown Street Baptist Church and served there in many areas.
Survivors include 1 daughter and husband; Christine and Tim Croxton of Wood River, 3 sons and wives; Joe and Janice Funkhouser of Ankeny, Iowa, Jeff and Sabrina Funkhouser of Houston, Texas; Jim and Cindy Funkhouser of Rosewood Heights, 11 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren, 1 brother and wife; Sam and Heloris Wooldridge of Golconda, IL., 3 sisters; Judiann Miller of Madison, Alabama, Sue Gustine of Lancaster, Ohio, Claudette and Jim Apperson of Madison, Alabama
In addition to her husband and parents, June was preceded in death by 1 grandson; T. Michael Croxton and 1 brother; Jerome Wooldridge
Visitation will be at Gent Funeral Home from 4:00 PM until the time of funeral service at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Private burial will take place at Jefferson Barracks.
Rev. Chip Faulkner will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Camp Manitoumi 948 County Rd. 100 N. Low Point, IL. 61545 or Brown Street Baptist Church Building Fund.
Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com