Glenna Donohoo

Glenna Mae Donohoo, 85, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 at her home with family by her side.
Born in Montezuma Township in Pike County, IL on November 5, 1936, she was the daughter of Paul and Helen (Cox) Bissell.
She married Richard R. Donohoo on May 10, 1952 in Pocahontas, Ark.
Glenna loved cooking and baking for her beloved family, camping with family and friends, and watching Cardinal baseball. She was a faithful member of Vaughn Hill Church of Christ for over 45 years.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Brenda Donohoo of Wood River; five grandchildren, Chris (Angela) Donohoo of Bethalto, Jason Donohoo of East Alton, Tim (Amy) Donohoo of Wood River, Jennifer (John) Huddleston of East Alton, Taylor Donohoo (Austin Drew) of Bethalto; seven great grandchildren, Sebastian, Julian, Elias, Lyndon, Jaryn, Zoie and Hudson; daughter-in-law, Lynda Vandiver; two dear nieces, Brenda Cbetto and Eva James; and several other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Donald Donohoo; daughter, Cheryl Donohoo; and four siblings, Paul Bissell, Jr., Erma Rucker, Zelma Bess, and Donna Stanley.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Wednesday, December 15 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be conduced at 10 am, Thursday. Brian Magnuson will officiate.
Burial will follow in Green Pond Cemetery in Pearl.
Memorials may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.
At the request of the family and in accordance with CDC guidelines, face masks are required.