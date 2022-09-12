Glenn Heilman

Glenn Donald Heilman, 90, passed away 6:45 am, Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Born October 22, 1931 in McKeysport, PA, he was the son of William and Naomi (Webster) Heilman.
Glenn retired from the U.S. Navy as a Radio Man -TE (RM)1 in 1971, having served during both the Korean and Vietnam wars. He then worked as a mail clerk for the U.S. Postal Service for another 20 years retiring in 1993.
On June 27, 1952 in East Alton, he married Hetty "JoAnn" Williams. She died December 30, 2012.
Surviving are three sons, Rod (Mary) Heilman of Clermont, FL, Doug (Linda) Heilman of Oak Harbor, WA, Gary Heilman of Shipman; nine grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild.
Visitation will be from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm, Thursday, September 15 at 1st Baptist Church in Bethalto. Pastor Josh Crisp will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with military honors presented by Alton VFW Post 1308.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.