Glenn Halemeyer

Glenn A. Halemeyer, 80, of Dorsey, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 5:39 pm, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born on February 21, 1942, in Golden Eagle, Illinois, the son of Charles “Carl” and Nellie Halemeyer.
Glenn graduated from Brussels Community High School and later enlisted in the U.S. Navy (1960-1964), active during the Vietnam conflict. He served as a Boatswain's mate on the USS Charles H. Roan, stationed in Newport, RI, after which he was transferred to McGuire Air Force Base in Burlington County, NJ. There he worked as an Airedale Flight Traffic Specialist of the VR-3 squadron, part of the Naval Air Transport Service.
After service to his country, he returned to Alton, where he started working at Laclede Steel and later as a Construction Electrician for 34 years. Retiring in 1998, he once more started work as a delivery driver for M&M Farm Service, continuing for 9 years.
Glenn was a member of the Moose, Alton Sportsman Club, American Legion, and Dorsey Community Center, as well as the Dorsey Volunteer Fire Department for 38 years. He was a craftsman of all sorts, a talented woodworker and renowned welder. He also enjoyed dancing, hunting, fishing and attending tractor pulls as other pastime activities. In his later life, one could usually find him riding his Polaris RZR “Razor” from place to place, enjoying nature and the presence of those around him. He was sharp and quick-witted with card games, an avid Texas Hold ‘em player, but always had time for a good game of Pinochle with family and friends.
Glenn married Sharon Velker on August 19, 1967, spending a lifetime of love together.
Along with his wife, Sharon, he is survived by his children, Brett Halemeyer of Dorsey, Angeline (Aaron) Roberts of Midway, and Amber Halemeyer of Dorsey; six grandchildren, Xander Roberts, Xia Roberts, Dominic Halemeyer, Jazmine Wineinger-Halemeyer, August "Auggie" Sutton-Halemeyer, Kitanna Adams-Halemeyer and Clifford Kimbrel; his siblings, William (Patsy) Halemeyer of Fieldon, Ralph (Erna) Halemeyer of Bethalto, and Paula Pavia (Halemeyer) of St. Charles, MO; a sister-in-law, Barbara (Danny) McAdams of Dorsey; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, in-laws and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Melvin Halemeyer.
The Halemeyer family will hold a visitation at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Dorsey, IL, on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 9:30 am until the time of service at 11:00 am.
Burial to follow at Zimmerman Cemetery in Dorsey, IL.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home accorded cremation rites.
