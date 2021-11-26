Glenn Forest Hess, 94, died at 5:00 a.m. Thursday, November 25, 2021 at River Crossing of Alton. Born March 10, 1927 in Alton, he was the son of Albert J. and Olivia (Dependahl) Hess. Mr. Hess served in the Army during the Korean War and was a member of Zion Evangelical Church in Fosterburg. He retried from the mold repair at Owens Illinois Glass in Alton. He farmed in Alton and loved to work in his garden. On August 11, 1957 he married the former Marian R. Hunt. She preceded him in death on January 13, 1986. Surviving are three children, Michael G. Hess (Sheila) of Alton, Linda K. Miller (Greg) of Troy, IL, and Gail R. Goforth (Mike) of Alton, three grandchildren, Amanda Miller, Jenna Muscarella and Alyssa Roper, and a sister, Velma J. Lovel of Alton. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with full military honors. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Four charged in Wood River drug bust
- Victim identified in Monday night Alton fire
- Police raid alleged Wood River drug house
- Fire smolders for second day on bluffs east of Grafton
- Thieves steal car in Godfrey
- Appointments will be required at Bethalto driver's license office
- Update on Facebook settlements for Illinoisans
- Granite City man sentenced in sex abuse case
- IDOT temporarily closes Joe Page Bridge in Hardin
- Laura Lynn Ritchie