Glenn E Steele, 69, passed away at 5:45 am on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born on April 14, 1953 in Alton, IL to Earl "Cameron" and Ina ( Powell) Steele.
He married Diane Dirksmeyer on February 24, 1990 in Godfrey. She survives.
Glenn worked in construction and was a talented craftsman and woodworker. Glenn enjoyed oil painting and was an animal lover. Above all, his greatest love was his family. His grandchildren brought him much joy.
In addition to his wife, Glenn is survived by five children, Mason (Deanna), Amy Jo, Shannon (Lindsay), Mandy and Vincent (Samantha); thirteen grandchildren, Maisy, Summer, Miya, Kaiden, Savannah, Alexandra, Liliana, Titan, Josie, Keaton, Makayla, Brayden and Nolan; three siblings, James (Linda), Carolyn (Rick) and Althea; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and good friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Butch and Janice.
Cremation rites were accorded. The family has requested private services.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.
Memorials are suggested to 5As Animal Shelter.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.