Glenda Marie Sparrowks, 83, of Bethalto, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born on February 21, 1938, in Parma, MO, the daughter of James and Margaret (Clayton) Oliver. She married Earl Sparrowks on March 22, 1954, in Mississippi. He preceded her in death.
Glenda enjoyed watching her grandchildren, playing cards and Rumy, listening to country music, and watching Cardinals baseball.
She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Gary Sparrowks of Bethalto, and Duane (Olga) Sparrowk of Barcelona, Spain; 5 grandchildren and their spouses, Nathan (Brandy) Sparrowks, Rose Kuethe, Sarah Dobrinich, Michelle Sparrowk, and Bryan (Lindsay) Watters; and 7 great grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Earl Sparrowk, Glenda is preceded in death by her parents, James and Margaret Oliver; daughter Deborah Dobrinich; 6 siblings, Mary Lou Wrenchski, Gloria Killingsworth, Georgia Darrah, Barb Bliss, Harold Oliver, and Dennis Oliver; daughter-in-law Tammy Sparrowk; and grandson Joshua Dobrinich.
Visitation will be from 9:30 am until service time at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials can be made to Wounded Warrior Project.
