Glenda Blechle

Glenda “Diane” Blechle, 68, passed away at 3:17am on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at her residence. She was born on September 6, 1954, in Gideon, Missouri, the daughter of the late Glen and Eula (Brown) Leach. She married Arthur “Art” Blechle on May 8, 1992, in Edwardsville, and he survives. Other survivors include four daughters and two sons in law: Michelle and Gary Landry of Allen, Texas, Denise and Armando Alvarez of Allen, Texas, Jeana Phillips of East Alton, Megan McGuire of Alton, two sons and daughters in law: Darrell and Melinda Null of Wood River, Mike and Trish Null of Wood River, twelve grandchildren, four great grandchildren, a sister and brother in law: Gracie and Kenneth Potter of St. Charles, Missouri, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Diane was formerly employed at the St. Charles Clinic where she worked in medical records. She loved babysitting her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother: Larry Leach.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials are suggested to OSF St. Anthony’s Hospice.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of cremation arrangements.