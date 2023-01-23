Glen Riechmann

Glen R. Riechmann, age 89 of Maryville, IL, died Friday, January 20, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

He was born on Friday, July 28, 1933, in Baden, MO, the son of Carl and Dorothy (nee Davis) Riechmann.

He was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church, Hamel, IL; SC&RA (Specialized Carriers & Rigging Assoc.) (Past President, Vice President, and Board Member); Farm Bureau; Mid-West Truckers Assoc. "MTA".

He graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1951. He worked for Hefkin Brothers Construction. In the summer of 1951, he purchased a farm and it is still in the family. He served with the US Marine Corp, from April 15, 1953 to April 14, 1955. He married Bernita Joyce Bond on August 14, 1954 and they had 7 children. After returning from the military, he continued in construction and farming. In 1956, he began working for Cassens Transport as a truck driver, driving a car hauler for 18 1/2 years. In 1969, he started his trucking business, Riechmann Transport, Inc. The business was in Alhambra, IL from 1969-1980, then the terminal moved to Granite City, IL. He owned and operated the business until 2019. On June 22, 2007, he married Catherine L. Allen. He enjoyed working, golfing and spending time with family and friends. His friends and trucking affiliates knew him as "The Bull" and "Big Daddy Rico".

Survivors include:

Wife - Catherine L. "Cate" Riechmann, Maryville, IL

Married June 22, 2007 at Las Vegas, NV

Daughter - Glenda R. (Bob) Van De Voorde, Highland, IL

Son - T. Dean Riechmann, Houston, TX

Son - Dave L. (Jerri) Riechmann, Alhambra, IL

Daughter - Gayle R. Cruthis, Highland, IL

Son - Daryn G. Riechmann, Highland, IL

Son - Dana L. Riechmann, Glen Carbon, IL

Son - Daryl R. Riechmann, Highland, IL

Step Daughter - Virginia (Jeremy) Turnbough, Cleveland, TN

Grandchild - Kyle (Gina) Van De Voorde

Grandchild - Jessica (Keith) Iberg

Grandchild - Dustin (Amanda) Riechmann

Grandchild - Michelle (Matt) Fitterer

Grandchild - Monica Cruthis

Grandchild - Megan (Adam) Mollet

Grandchild - Mindy (Jason) Suhre

Grandchild - Amanda (Cory) Vera

Grandchild - Devin Riechmann

Grandchild - Dillyn Riechmann

Grandchild - Nichole (Mark) Becker

Grandchild - Brady (Ashley) Riechmann

Grandchild - Taylor (Fiance' Austin) Riechmann

Grandchild - Lexy Riechmann

Great Grandchild - Charleigh Van De Voorde

Great Grandchild - Brooklyn Van De Voorde

Great Grandchild - Dacoda Riechmann

Great Grandchild - Cody Iberg

Great Grandchild - Bryce Iberg

Great Grandchild - Brody Riechmann

Great Grandchild - Clayton Riechmann

Great Grandchild - Serena Riechmann

Great Grandchild - Kase Iberg

Great Grandchild - Isaac Cruthis

Great Grandchild - Logan Mollet

Great Grandchild - Bayla Fitterer

Great Grandchild - Berlyn Fitterer

Great Grandchild - Briley Mollet

Great Grandchild - Brynnis Fitterer

Great Grandchild - Nash Suhre

Great Grandchild - Grayson Mollet

Great Grandchild - Lane Suhre

Great Grandchild - Dalton Giger

Great Grandchild - Landon Riechmann

Great Grandchild - Hadley Riechmann

Great Grandchild - Carter Riechmann

Great Grandchild - Lydia Martinez

Great Grandchild - Wyatt Becker

Great Grandchild - Kendall Becker

Great Grandchild - Emmett Riechmann

Great Grandchild - Daxton Riechmann

Great Grandchild - Marli Claypool

Step Grandchild - Lillian Turnbough

Step Grandchild - Gavin Turnbough

Brother - Gary L. Riechmann.

He was preceded in death by:

Father - Carl William Riechmann - Died 2/13/1984

Mother - Dorothy Elizabeth Riechmann (nee Davis) - Died 9/13/2006

Former Wife - Bernita Joyce Riechmann (nee Bond) - Died 10/20/2006

Married Aug 14, 1954 @ St. Paul Lutheran Church

Grandson - Dexter Riechmann - Died 10/26/2003

Son-In-Law - Danny K. Cruthis - Died 5/11/2012

Brother - Greg C. Riechmann - 6/18/1979

Sister-In-Law - Trang Riechmann - Died 4/4/2019

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL, with The Rev. Benjamin Ball, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.