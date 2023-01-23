Glen Riechmann

Glen R. Riechmann, age 89 of Maryville, IL, died Friday, January 20, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
He was born on Friday, July 28, 1933, in Baden, MO, the son of Carl and Dorothy (nee Davis) Riechmann.
He was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church, Hamel, IL; SC&RA (Specialized Carriers & Rigging Assoc.) (Past President, Vice President, and Board Member); Farm Bureau; Mid-West Truckers Assoc. "MTA".
He graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1951. He worked for Hefkin Brothers Construction. In the summer of 1951, he purchased a farm and it is still in the family. He served with the US Marine Corp, from April 15, 1953 to April 14, 1955. He married Bernita Joyce Bond on August 14, 1954 and they had 7 children. After returning from the military, he continued in construction and farming. In 1956, he began working for Cassens Transport as a truck driver, driving a car hauler for 18 1/2 years. In 1969, he started his trucking business, Riechmann Transport, Inc. The business was in Alhambra, IL from 1969-1980, then the terminal moved to Granite City, IL. He owned and operated the business until 2019. On June 22, 2007, he married Catherine L. Allen. He enjoyed working, golfing and spending time with family and friends. His friends and trucking affiliates knew him as "The Bull" and "Big Daddy Rico".
Survivors include:
Wife - Catherine L. "Cate" Riechmann, Maryville, IL
Married June 22, 2007 at Las Vegas, NV
Daughter - Glenda R. (Bob) Van De Voorde, Highland, IL
Son - T. Dean Riechmann, Houston, TX
Son - Dave L. (Jerri) Riechmann, Alhambra, IL
Daughter - Gayle R. Cruthis, Highland, IL
Son - Daryn G. Riechmann, Highland, IL
Son - Dana L. Riechmann, Glen Carbon, IL
Son - Daryl R. Riechmann, Highland, IL
Step Daughter - Virginia (Jeremy) Turnbough, Cleveland, TN
Grandchild - Kyle (Gina) Van De Voorde
Grandchild - Jessica (Keith) Iberg
Grandchild - Dustin (Amanda) Riechmann
Grandchild - Michelle (Matt) Fitterer
Grandchild - Monica Cruthis
Grandchild - Megan (Adam) Mollet
Grandchild - Mindy (Jason) Suhre
Grandchild - Amanda (Cory) Vera
Grandchild - Devin Riechmann
Grandchild - Dillyn Riechmann
Grandchild - Nichole (Mark) Becker
Grandchild - Brady (Ashley) Riechmann
Grandchild - Taylor (Fiance' Austin) Riechmann
Grandchild - Lexy Riechmann
Great Grandchild - Charleigh Van De Voorde
Great Grandchild - Brooklyn Van De Voorde
Great Grandchild - Dacoda Riechmann
Great Grandchild - Cody Iberg
Great Grandchild - Bryce Iberg
Great Grandchild - Brody Riechmann
Great Grandchild - Clayton Riechmann
Great Grandchild - Serena Riechmann
Great Grandchild - Kase Iberg
Great Grandchild - Isaac Cruthis
Great Grandchild - Logan Mollet
Great Grandchild - Bayla Fitterer
Great Grandchild - Berlyn Fitterer
Great Grandchild - Briley Mollet
Great Grandchild - Brynnis Fitterer
Great Grandchild - Nash Suhre
Great Grandchild - Grayson Mollet
Great Grandchild - Lane Suhre
Great Grandchild - Dalton Giger
Great Grandchild - Landon Riechmann
Great Grandchild - Hadley Riechmann
Great Grandchild - Carter Riechmann
Great Grandchild - Lydia Martinez
Great Grandchild - Wyatt Becker
Great Grandchild - Kendall Becker
Great Grandchild - Emmett Riechmann
Great Grandchild - Daxton Riechmann
Great Grandchild - Marli Claypool
Step Grandchild - Lillian Turnbough
Step Grandchild - Gavin Turnbough
Brother - Gary L. Riechmann.
He was preceded in death by:
Father - Carl William Riechmann - Died 2/13/1984
Mother - Dorothy Elizabeth Riechmann (nee Davis) - Died 9/13/2006
Former Wife - Bernita Joyce Riechmann (nee Bond) - Died 10/20/2006
Married Aug 14, 1954 @ St. Paul Lutheran Church
Grandson - Dexter Riechmann - Died 10/26/2003
Son-In-Law - Danny K. Cruthis - Died 5/11/2012
Brother - Greg C. Riechmann - 6/18/1979
Sister-In-Law - Trang Riechmann - Died 4/4/2019
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL.
Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL, with The Rev. Benjamin Ball, officiating.
Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.