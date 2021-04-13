Gladys Elaine Gowan, who went by Elaine, was an amazing wife, sister, aunt, daughter and mother. Survived by her husband, Harvey; sons Matthew and Josh; plus Claude Massie, or “Buddy,” her brother. Also, Buddy’s wife Karen, Richie’s wife Dodie and Josh’s wife Amy; her sisters- and daughter-in-law; her grandkids Kalvin and Elaina Gowan, whom she adored, had always called her “MawMaw”.
Born November 20th, 1947 to Aaron and Gladys (Rainey) Massie. St. Charles, Missouri is where she grew up. Settling in Bethalto, Illinois, she was happy. She and Harvey married on August 7th, 1971 at Main Street United Methodist Church, in Alton, surrounded by all her loved ones.
Teaching was her greatest passion for forty-three years; Kindergarten and First Grade. At Eastwood, Blair and Washington schools, she loved her students and the teacher-friends she made. She loved to plan vacations and exploring new locations. She loved to shop and spoil her kids. For holidays and birthdays she went the extra mile. She poured her heart into everything she did. You knew you’d always be okay, whenever things seemed bad. With the warmest hug and biggest smile, she was the best mother anyone could have.
Preceded in death, she’s not alone. She’s now with her mommy and daddy; her in-laws, Lou Ann and Fritz Botterbush; and her brother, Richard “Richie” Massie.
Just as strong as she was kind, she fought bravely until the end. Now there’s no pain and she can finally rest. Someday we’ll meet again. If there is a heaven, I know she’s there, for that you can be sure. She’ll always be watching over us while she’s off on her next big adventure.
Elaine passed on April 3rd, 2021 at 10:35a at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She will be dearly missed. A public visitation will be Saturday, April, 17, 2021 from 9:30 am until 11:30 am at Elias Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home, 727 E Bethalto Blvd, Bethalto, IL 62010. A private graveside service will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. A larger memorial service is planned for a later date; TBD.
