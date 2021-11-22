Gilbert Henry Stevenson, 72, died at 10:04 a.m. Sunday, November 21, 2021 at River Crossing of Alton. Born October 23, 1949 in Alton, he was the son of Gilbert G. and Eva Lastelle (Westbrook) Stevenson. Gilbert served in the U.S. Navy for 24 years and retired as a Corpsman and retired as a middle school teacher. He was the owner of Gil’s Tax Service in Alton. Gil was a gifted story teller and a published author and artist. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. On December 13, 1982 he married the former Sharon Coury in Alton. She preceded him in death in 2019. Surviving is a daughter, Hollie Snow (Patrick) of Ridgecrest, CA, three sons, Brian, Christopher and Andrew Stevenson all of Jacksonville, NC, three grandchildren, Erik, Darren and Ansley Snow, two brothers, Louis Stevenson of Brighton and Gregg Stevenson of Alton and a sister, Wanda Jockisch of Godfrey. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Eva Lastelle Ursprung. A memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
