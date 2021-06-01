Gilbert E. DeGerlia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his daughters on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 11:25 a.m., at the age of 74.
Gilbert was born on September 19, 1946, in Carrollton, Illinois, and was the son of the late Gilbert DeGerlia and Lucille (Simmons) Clark.
Gilbert is survived by three daughters, Tonya (Michael) Cox of East Alton, Shaneen (Todd) Wickenhauser of Jerseyville and Salina (Mark) Crull of Alton; four grandchildren, Dustin Duncan, and Branden Duncan of Bethalto and Brandon Brown and Dakota Brown of Alton.
He was a veteran, having served in the United States Army. Gilbert spent most of his career at Hutton Ford as a skilled mechanic and then TWA. He loved drag racing, swing dancing, movies, and music. He also had a soft spot for animals, mainly German Shepherds.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Paynic Funeral Home in East Alton, Illinois. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery, 915 Indiana Avenue, South Roxana, Illinois, 62087, with full military honors.
Memorial donations may be made in the name of Gilbert to the American Lung Association, National Direct Response Headquarters, PO Box 756, Osceola, WI 54020-0756, or www.lung.org.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Barnes Jewish Hospital for their care and compassion.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com