Germaine Sever

Germaine E. Sever, 97, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra.
Born Sept. 28, 1925 in Alhambra, she was the daughter of Edward L. and Lena B. (Oberdalhoff) Braundmeier.
She married Marion E. “Bud” Sever Aug. 31, 1947 in Alhambra. Together they owned and operated Sever’s Market in East Alton for many years. He passed away Dec. 2, 2007.
Mrs. Sever was a faithful and compassionate member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was a hard working mother and grandmother, and she quilted over 40 quilts for her grandkids. She cooked holiday feasts for her family and still found time to tend to her large flower garden around her home.
Surviving are her children, John (Beth) Sever of Wood River, Michael (Angie) Sever of Moro, Marsha (Reid) Mortensen of Medora, Suzanne (Scott) Smith of Ivins, UT, Robert (Melody) Sever and David (Claudia) Sever, all of Edwardsville, Mary (Alan) Young of Ririe, ID, and Mark Sever of Boise, ID; 41 grandchildren, 80 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Edgar Braundmeier and Marvin “Bird” Braundmeier, Sr.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at Paynic Home for Funerals, and will continue Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2250 State Rt. 157 in Edwardsville from 9 a.m. until services begin at 10 a.m.
Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.
Memorials may be given to the church mission fund.
