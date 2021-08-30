Geraldine Rintoul, 90, died at 11:03 a.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021 at San Gabriel Memory Care in Godfrey. Born August 15, 1931 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Lindsay and Allie Mae (Woodrow) Cole. She married Robert L. Rintoul. He preceded her in death on January 31, 2017. Surviving are three sons and a daughter, Richard Rintoul (Lara Pevzner) of Portland, OR, Michael Rintoul (Jeanne) of Rainier, OR, and Christopher Rintoul of Godfrey, IL, and a daughter, Kim Norman (Leo) of Godfrey, IL, 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will held at a later date. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
