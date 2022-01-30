obit color

Geraldine “Gerri” Ruth Annette Bandy, 80, died at 2:30 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.  Born November 25, 1941 in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of Edward L. and Claribell (Werner) Bremer.  Gerri retired as a beer bottler for Anheuser-Busch in St. Louis.  She married Ellis Bandy on October 28, 1989 in St. Louis County.  He preceded her in death.  Surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Janice Henkhaus of Bethalto, a daughter-in-law, Lisa Henkhaus of Bethalto, five grandchildren, Brendan Henkhaus, Morgan Henkhaus, Michael Henkhaus III (Jessica), Megan Henkhaus, and Amber Warren (Jonathan), two great grandchildren, Elsey Warren and Caroline Warren, a step-daughter, Rhonda Rothermich (Don) of Forstell, MO, two step-sons, Kevin Bandy of O’Fallon, MO, and Larry Bandy of Wentzville, MO, a brother, Edward Bremer (Diane) of Kentucky, and her longtime best friend, Phyllis Buchanan Bradley.  Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael S. Henkhaus II.  A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.  Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter.  Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.  Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com  