Geraldine A. Workman Huff, 91, passed away at 9:53 a.m. Monday, August 9, 2021 at Alton Memorial Rehab & Therapy.
Born Feb. 8, 1930 in East Alton, she was a daughter of John Ralph and Lillie Mae (Kruse) Burk.
She married Harold Workman July 15, 1950. She later married Keith E. Huff Dec. 25, 1979. Both preceded her in death.
Gerry worked as a secretary for various area businesses. She was active in the Bethalto Senior Citizens.
Survivors include her children, Brenda (Jeff) Mangers of Phoenix, AZ, Cindy Workman (Terry Cooper) of Rosewood Heights, Rick (Beverly) Workman of Rosewood Heights, and Randall (Andrea) Huff of Brighton; 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Joyce Huff of South Roxana.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Brent Workman and Michael Huff; a sister, Doylene Woolverton; and two brothers, Bernard and John L. Burk.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16. Pastor Ron Wenzel will officiate.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 5 A’s Animal Shelter.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com