Gerald Spencer

Gerald A. Spencer, 84, of Edwardsville, passed away on Monday July 25, 2022, at 1:34 pm, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born on July 1, 1938, in Minonk, IL, the son of Isaac and Helen (Welch) Spencer. He married Emma Jean Petri on November 7, 1964, in Minonk, IL.
Along with his wife Emma Jean Spencer, Gerald is survived by his two daughters Rebecca Spencer of Normal, IL and Catherine (Christopher) Harmon of Moro, IL; and three grandchildren Nathan (Abbey) Harmon of Birmingham, AL, Jacob Harmon of Moro, IL, and Kerrigan Spencer of Normal, IL.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and a private burial will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Minonk, IL with Military Honors on August 25, 2022.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto was in charge of cremation.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
