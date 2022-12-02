Gerald G. Riepshoff, age 58 of Okmulgee, OK, died Sunday, November 27, 2022, at his residence in Okmulgee, OK.
He was born on Sunday, June 28, 1964, in Highland, IL, the son of Glenn and Gladys (nee Lueker) Riepshoff.
He was former member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hamel, IL, (Baptized/Confirmed).
Gerald was born in Highland, IL, grew up in Alhambra and graduated from Highland High School, in 1982. He worked for Madison Co. Farm Service, Marine, IL, and later Woody's Municipal Supply Co., Edwardsville, IL., while living in Marine. He moved to Okmulgee, OK, and worked for Arrowhead Truck Equipment, Bixby, OK, as a mechanic. He enjoyed being a mechanic and always had the ability to work on cars, motorcycles and trucks.
Survivors include:
Father - Glenn E. Riepshoff, Sr., Alhambra, IL
Mother - Gladys A. Riepshoff (nee Lueker), Alhambra, IL
Brother - Glenn E. (Sharon) Riepshoff, Jr., Alhambra, IL
Brother - Greg A. (Significant Other-Katie Henrichs) Riepshoff , Alhambra, IL
Sister - Gena M. (Clay) Hanvey, Alhambra, IL
Nephew - Garrett Riepshoff, Highland, IL
Niece - Galina Riepshoff, Highland, IL
Niece - Grace Hanvey, Alhambra, IL
Niece - Gianna Hanvey, Alhambra, IL.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Benjamin Ball, Pastor, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hame, IL, officiating.
Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals For Children, American Cancer Society or Charity of the Donor's Choice.