Gerald “Jerry” Edward Davenport, 72, died at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at his residence. He was born February 4, 1950 in Alton the son of the late Clarence and Viola (Stutz) Davenport. He worked for many years as the service manager for Quality GMC in Alton. Surviving are one daughter, Tammy Totora-Davenport of South Roxana and one son, Cory Davenport and his fiancé Tabitha Schreiner of Alton, one brother, C. Allen Davenport (Janet) of Godfrey, and four sisters, Jan L. Davenport of Godfrey, Mary Mager (Jim) of Godfrey, Cindy Gelsthorpe (Tom Bechtold) of Godfrey and Sandra Broeker (Stan) of St. Charles, MO. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one son, Tony Davenport and one brother, Walter Davenport. A prayer service will be held at 3:45 p.m. followed by visitation from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A mass of Christian burial will be on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
