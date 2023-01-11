Gerald Bailie

Gerald R. Bailie, 71, passed away on January 4, 2023 at 4:04 pm at Trinity Hospital in New Port Richey, Florida. He was born on September 17, 1951, in St. Louis, Missouri the son of the late Edward and Zella (Tinker) Bailie. He is survived by wife, Jan (Wanda) Bailie of Holiday, FL, daughter Stacy (Gary) Dean of Brighton, IL, a son Jeremy (Stephanie) Bailie of Cottage Hills, IL, seven grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, four sisters, and one brother. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Clark. A celebration of his life is being planned for a later date at CrossPoint Church in New Port Richey, Florida.
