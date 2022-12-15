Georgia M. Dawson, 95, of East Alton passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at River Crossing in Alton. She was born January 14, 1927 in Alton to Herman and Lillian Mae (Easley) Johnson. She married Richard C. “Dick” Dawson on April 11, 1953 in Alton; he preceded her in death on April 30, 2004.
She is survived by her son, Robert (Jeri) Dawson of Alton; daughter, Sharon (Roger) Thomas of Sullivan, MO; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Joe (Kate) Johnson of Maryville and sister, Fay Etta Bugg of Springfield.
Also proceeding in death were her parents; daughter, Linda Sue Abbott; son, Richard Dawson Jr. and several siblings.
Visitation will from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.