Georgia L. Staggs, 82, formerly of Cottage Hills, passed away at 7:54 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021.
Born Feb. 6, 1939 in Alton, she was a daughter of Wyman Lyons and Helen (Snell) Eklund.
She married James Billy Staggs, I on Apr. 3, 1956 in Alton. He passed away July 28, 2010.
Georgia worked as a housekeeper for several places, retiring from Alton Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors include two sons, Bruce (Brenda) Staggs of Independence, MO and Billy Dean (Ginger) Staggs of Godfrey; two daughters, Paula (Kevin) Goodson of Cottage Hills and Barbara (Tony) Davidson of Bethalto; 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson; a sister, Barbara Keene of Florida; and two half-brothers, Dennis and Gary Lyons of Missouri.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and two sons, James Billy Staggs, II and Brad Staggs.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com