Georgene Byrd Davis

Georgene Marie Byrd Davis, 68, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023 at her home.
Born January 30, 1955 in Wood River, she was the daughter of George and Gladys (Coates) Byrd.
She had worked as a primer for the Olin Corporation for 26 years before retiring.
Georgene enjoyed fishing, hunting and traveling. She loved her family and pets and was a huge follower of The Animal Adventure Park in New York.
Surviving are her companion of 24 years, Rick Seidler of Batchtown; daughters, Chanda Arrington in Kentucky, Launa Abedelfatah of Spring, TX; three grandchildren, Trinity, Felicity and Cullen; and a brother, Marty (Sharon) Byrd of Hardin.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Friday, March 10 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor David Landry will officiate.
Private family burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to Catholic Charities in Hardin, IL.