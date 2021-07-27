George W. Mitchell Jr., 92, of Cottage Hills, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Alton Rehab and Nursing Center.
He was born on June 16, 1929, in Hermann Missouri, the son of George W. and Myrtle E. (Ridenhour) Mitchell Sr, who preceded him in death. He married Sally E. Cairns on September 16, 1950, who survives. They enjoyed 70+ years together.
George worked at Olin for 44 years as a machinist/maintenance foreman, retiring in June of 1991. He was a member and former trustee at Evangelical United Church of Christ. He volunteered at the Lewis & Clark and Cahokia Mounds Historic Sites. He was a member of Midwest Riverboat Buffs, Sons and Daughters of Pioneer Rivermen and a board member and librarian of the Golden Eagle River Museum. George enjoyed building steamboat models and was a Missouri River historian. He also loved telling stories, spending time with his family, and his rescue dog Susie Lisa.
Along with his wife, Sally, he is survived by his children, Robert Mitchell of Cottage Hills, and Debbie (Doug) Cook of Wood River; grandson, Matthew Cook of East Alton; sister-in-law Marilyn Merz of Orange, CA; nieces Patty (Lance) Green of Thousand Oaks, CA, and Diana (Joe) Lloyd of Anaheim, CA; and a cousin, Mary Jo Nye of Springfield, MO.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 10:30am on Saturday, July 31, 2021, with a visitation immediately before from 9:30am-10:30am at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey, with Pastor Jerry MeCaskey officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Evangelical United Church of Christ Radio Fund.
