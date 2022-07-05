George Slone

George P. Slone, 68, passed away at 12:50 P.M. Sunday, July 3, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton.
Born May 7, 1954 in Carrollton, IL, he was one of 14 children of Charles D. and Imogene J. (Shea) Slone.
George P. worked in the sheet metal industry and enjoyed all things outdoors and nature, including hunting, fishing, and hunting for arrowheads. He took pride in his rural property and spent most of his time there. He lived life by his own rules with no regrets.
Survivors include three children, Staci (Stan Brown) McCarvey of Alton, Mark (Connie) Slone of Rosewood Heights, and Jamie Slone of Bethalto and her fiancée Zachary Morris; 9 grandchildren; and his siblings, Vic, Peggy, Pam, Debbie, Perry, Pennie, Ella, Barbara, Julie, Natalie, Kim, and twins Chris and Charles; and other extended family.
Memorial visitation will be at Paynic Home for Funerals on Monday, July 11 from 11 a.m. until services begin at 1:00 p.m.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS : EAST ALTON, Illinois (IL)
Welcome. Paynic Home for Funerals is a family-owned and operated home for funerals. Our staff has several years of combined experience in providing care to families in their time of loss and need.