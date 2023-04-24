George Humm

George Henry Humm, 96, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023 at his home.
Born Apr. 23, 1927 in Bethalto, he was the son of George P. and Rose H. (Cooper) Humm.
A U.S. Navy veteran, George retired as a custodian in the maintenance department at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto. He had been a member of the Cottage Hills VFW Post and was a 75-year member of the Bethalto American Legion Post # 214.
He married Adona Lagundi in June, 1985 in Bethalto. She survives, as well as his son and daughter-in-law, George Bryan and Cassi Humm of Colorado Springs, CO.
Visitation will be at Paynic Home for Funerals on Monday, May 1 from 10:30 a.m. until services begin at 11:30 a.m.
Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis with full military honors.
