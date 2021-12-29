George Edward Snyder, of Holiday Shores, IL, passed away December 25, 2021. He was survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Linda (Brown-Grable) Snyder.
George was born October 24, 1938 in Industry, IL to Horace J. "Bud" Snyder and Mary Katherine (Roe) Snyder. He graduated from Alton High School and attended Western Illinois University. George served in the U.S. Army as a helicopter mechanic, had a passion for cars and worked in automotive and tire sales for over 50 years. He was an avid golfer, hunter, and fisherman.
George was preceded in death by his parents and former wife, Barbara (nee Watson). He is survived by his wife Linda, and six children: Cathy (Jerry) Hertzler, Tom (Cindy) Snyder, Kristen (Matt) Landwehr, Brent (Stacey) Grable, Brian (Suzanne) Grable, and Shannon (Brian) Farmer; sister Mary Sue (Gary) Weitzel, sister in-law Maxine Curtis, brother in-law Lowell (Mary) Brown; 12 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at Resurrection Cemetery, 6901 MacKenzie Rd., St. Louis, MO 63123.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Darin Grable or the American Diabetes Association is appreciated.
Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com