George “Dan” Daniel Weeks, 82, passed away 4:37 pm, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Christian Hospital – Northeast.
He was born July 18, 1938 in Alton, IL, the son of George and Martha (Hastings) Weeks.
Dan married Ann Hartmann on June 11, 1994 in Alton, IL. She survives.
Growing up he loved the outdoors. His hobbies included boating, golfing and woodworking. Dan loved antiques, drawing, and sports cars. He was a huge fan of the Indianapolis 500 and didn’t miss a race between 1969-2016. Dan was a professional ironworker for 30 years.
In addition to his wife, Ann, also his high school sweetheart, Dan is survived by his children, Mark (Alissa) Weeks of North Aurora, IL, Scott (Marie) Weeks of Longmont, Colorado, Julie Moore of McLeansboro, IL, Cara Slattery of Murfreesboro, TN and Lisa (Christopher) Giaimo of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Trevor Weeks, Tyler Weeks, Bailey Weeks, Allison Weeks, Everett Weeks, Asher Weeks, Emily (Nick) Knight, Ava Thomas, Madison Slattery, Jacob Slattery, Thomas Giaimo, Evan Giaimo and Nicholas Giaimo; great-grandchildren, Adaline Knight, Campbell Knight and expecting Harrison Knight; an aunt, Thelma Costanzo; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.
Dan is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Eric Thomas and a great-grandson, Jameson Knight.
Visitation will be from 4 pm to 7 pm on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL.
Funeral service will be at 10 am on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing, occupancy, and mask wearing guidelines will be followed as mandated by the CDC.
Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Illinois Special Olympics
