George Butler

George Richard Butler, 75, died at 5:47 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at River Crossing of Alton. Born June 9, 1947, in Alton, he was the son of George Robert and Charlotte (Els) Butler. Dick, as he was known by friends and family, served in the U.S. Army and retired as a lineman for AT & T after 35 years. On August 2, 1968, he married the former Susan Losch in Alton at Saints Peter & Paul Church. She preceded him in death. Surviving are four children, Andrew Butler of Granite City, Libby Wittman (Jason) of St. Jacob, Katie Butler-Simpson (John Moore) of Alton, and Alex Butler (Gina) of Godfrey, a daughter-in-law, Tammy Uetz-Butler of Rosewood Heights and seven grandchildren, Kelly Butler, Joey Butler, Maxx Butler, Chloe Butler, A.J. Butler, Brody Simpson, and Georgia Rose Butler.
Dick and Susie relocated to their family property in Missouri in 2008. Dick was a lifelong and talented bowler, being the first/youngest bowler to ever throw a 300 game at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton on June 8, 1964, at the age of 16, a record which stood for over four decades. He later joined the PBA tour and threw twenty-four 300 games throughout his career, the last being on 9/6/19 at P.B.A Lanes in Potosi, MO. He was a passionate fan of The Ohio State University Buckeyes and liked to attend games at “The Shoe” with his family. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed vacationing with close friends/family often. Dick was a devoted husband, father, and friend to so many. He believed in carrying on traditions and was always there when anyone needed him. O-H….I-O!!
A celebration of life will be held at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton on July 10, 2022. The doors will be open from 1-5 pm with a prayer and memorials to begin at 1:30. Donations can be made to the youth bowling programs at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton, IL. and P.B.A. Lanes in Potosi, MO. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is overseeing arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com