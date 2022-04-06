Geoffrey Lee Goetz, 79, of Edwardsville passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 1:59 pm at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born April 27, 1942, in Peoria, IL, the son of Fred Otto and Camille (Hedrick) Goetz. On June 18, 1967, Geoffrey married Marcia Pearson in Stronghurst, IL.
Geoffrey was a former member of Mount Calvary Church in Peoria, IL, and Score which helps people who are wanting to start new businesses. He attended Bradley University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. He enjoyed watching Cardinals Baseball games, movies, and reading books. Family was everything to Geoffrey and he will be remembered for all of his story telling of pastimes.
In addition to his wife, Marcia, Geoffrey is survived by his children, Wendy Calkins (Chris) of Jacksonville, FL, Brad Goetz of Edwardsville, IL, and Brent Goetz (fiancée, Valerie) of Columbia, IL; two grandchildren, Emma and Camden Calkins; a brother, Steve Goetz (Sherry) of Peoria, IL; a sister, Chris Browning (Greg) of Germantown Hills, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per his wishes cremation rites will be accorded and Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses or the American Diabetes Association.
