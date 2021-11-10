Geneva Margaret Disher, 93, of Rosewood Heights, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021 at Alton Memorial Nursing and Rehab. She was born October 8, 1928 in Alton to David Simpson and Margaret Elizabeth Grant. She was married to Luther E. Disher for 75 years.
She is also survived by her son, Terry (Kathy) Disher of Rosewood Heights; daughter, Margaret Ann (Robert) Leone of Forsythe, MO; son in law, David Bextermueller of St. Charles, MO; 11 grandchildren ; 19 great grandchildren. Two sisters Mary (Jim) Hildabrand of Russellville, KY, and May Elizabeth Grant of St. Louis, 2 brothers Marvin George of East Alton and an infant brother Jonathon of Alton, she was the last of her generation. A grandson John Zachary (Terry and Kathy) of Rosewood Heights and a daughter, Deborah Kay Bextermueller of West Alton, Mo. preceded her in death.
Geneva became a cook at East Alton Wood River Community High School where she loved to make sure everybody got lunch. It wasn’t a big deal to her if someone didn’t have enough money for lunch because she always had change in her pocket. She retired after 20 years but continued to cook up a storm!
When her children and grandchildren weren’t around she crochet Afghans. She completed hundreds of zig zag Afghans-for all the kids, grandkids, great grand kids and others King size to baby size.
She was also the queen of Christmas cookies. Everybody got cookies and she took a tray everywhere during the holidays. The grandkids that couldn’t come home would get a box of cookies and do the cookie dance when the mailman delivered them.
She was a big supporter of the St Louis Zoo thru the Marlin Perkins Society for many years and bricks and bronze blocks bearing her family names are inside the main gate not far from the bronze seals.
Thru her later years perhaps a true testament to who she was became evident. She was in no pain (was she ever?) she was at peace and happy. She told one of her grandsons that she’d had a blessed and happy life with no complaints.
She was a member of the Famous Barr Alton Oasis group where she helped organize trips for members and enjoyed traveling.
She was the girl next door and a stay at home mom who delighted in making a house a home during her life.
She will be missed but those who loved her know she is in the arms of her Lord.
A Remembrance Celebration of Life at a later date. Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com