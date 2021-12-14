A man of faith who followed Jesus in his love for family, children and animals has departed this earth to rejoice in Heaven at the feet of our Mighty Savior.
Gene E. Manley peacefully passed on December 12, 2021. He was a devoted husband, an amazing father, and doting grandfather.
Gene is survived by his wife of 48 years Linda (nee, Striegel); son, Brian; daughter, Sheila (husband, John Sanders); and grandsons, Jayden and Connor. He was preceded in death his parents, Homer and Linda (nee, Schreier) Manley; and brother, Randy. Also preceding him in death were his mother and father -in-law, William and Peggy (nee, Hutchins) Striegel. Gene is also survived by numerous other family members including his sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, multiple nephews and nieces.
Known s a man of great integrity, strength and character, Gene touched many lives during his time on this earth by serving people and his community. He made many children laugh as a Shriner Clown. He bonded with animals and humans alike as a valued member of the River King Newfoundland Club and serving the community as a therapy dog handler with his Newfoundland dogs, "Samson", "Julie" and "Malachi". Gene mentored many co-workers and friends as a long-term employee of Clark (Valero) Refinery and the Wood River Refinery. For those that knew him, their lives were enriched by his calm presence and steadfast thinking, even in times of great stress. Gene was an army veteran who often spoke with great pride of his country and his brothers-in-arms.
Visitation will be from 3-7 pm, Friday, December 17 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River where funeral will be conducted at 10 am, Saturday.
Burial will follow in Bethalto United Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in Gene's name to Shriner Children's Hospital (LovetotheRescue.org) or River King Newf Rescue (Debbie Fitton; c/o RKNR, 3455 Casner Rd, Oakley, IL 62501).
Marks Mortuary in Wood River has been entrusted with services.