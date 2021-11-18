Gary W. Bockstruck, 65, passed away at 11:25pm on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born on March 12, 1956, in Alton, the son of Catherine (Wren) Bockstruck of Godfrey and the late Herman Bockstruck. He married the former Pam Kamp on May 16, 1981, in Alton, and she survives. Other survivors include a son: Matthew Bockstruck of East Alton, a sister and brother in law: Laura and Bob Wolverton of Washington, D.C., many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Gary was employed for over thirty – five years at Boeing in St. Louis as a tool engineer and manager.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Brenda Parish.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 9am until time of funeral services at 10am on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Entombment will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to the 5A’s or to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be accepted at the funeral home.
In accordance with current CDC guidelines, face masks are required.
