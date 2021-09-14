Gary W. Ballard, 76, passed away at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Riverside Rehab & Healthcare of Alton.
Born March 1, 1945 in East Alton, he was a son of Vivan Ray and Bessie (Blaine) Ballard.
Gary worked as an apartment complex maintenance man for many years.
Survivors include his sister, Donna R. Jones; sister-in-law, Mildred Ballard; nieces and nephews, Julie (Dan), Jan, Linda, John, Paul, Ron, Kathy, Laura, Jeff (Jacquee); great nieces and nephews, Chris (Ashley); great-great nieces and nephews, Taylor, Alexis, and Chase.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lois Moore; two brothers, Robert and Franklin Ballard; a brother-in-law, Marvin Jones; and a niece, Barb.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com