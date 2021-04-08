Gary R. Barnard, 70, passed away at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Born June 26, 1950 in White Hall, IL, he was a son of Melvin “Jim” and Wilma (Dawdy) Barnard.
A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, he worked as an adjustor for Olin Corp., retiring in 2011. He enjoyed motorcycle riding and fishing. He had a huge heart and loved spending time with his grandkids. He spent many hours sitting on his wooden porch swing with his beloved dogs watching hummingbirds. Gary also came to know the Lord. He had a double lung transplant four years ago, which gave him time to see his youngest granddaughter born and also watch all his grandkids grow.
He married Cheryl Billingsley on July 9, 1974 in Hardin, IL. She survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Jeremy (Candis) Barnard of Wood River and James Barnard of Rosewood Heights and his significant other, Melissa Munro; five grandchildren, Alex, Lucy, Adalyn, Aiden, and Chaz; three sisters, Beverly Elliott of Edwardsville, Becky (David) Vaudrin of Converse, TX, and Brenda Barnard of Godfrey; and a brother, Rob (Debra) Barnard of Alton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a great uncle, Joseph Barnard, who helped raise him.
Arrangements are pending. Covid-19 crowd restrictions will be in effect, and masks or face coverings are required.
Burial will be at Fosterburg Cemetery.