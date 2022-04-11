Gary Mouser

Gary C. Mouser, 76, passed away April 3, 2022 at Alhambra Care Center.
Born January 11, 1946 in Alton, he was the son of Webster and Beryl (Moore) Mouser.
A U.S. Navy veteran, Gary had worked as a jet engine mechanic for FedEx in Memphis, TN before retiring.
He is survived by two sons, Craig Mouser of South Haven, MS, Casey (Melinda) Mouser of Edinburg, TX; four grandchildren, Zack, Sara and Sean Mouser, Autumn James; a great grandchild; a brother, Roger (Lona) Mouser of Wood River; a sister, Karen (William) Bartlett of Wood River and several nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial visitation will be held from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Thursday, April 14 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River. Pastor David Schultz will officiate.
Interment will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.