Gary McMillen

Gary G. McMillen, 79, of Bethalto, IL passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 6:27 am at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on September 15, 1942, the son of Wendell and Obera (Elikofer) McMillen. On August 18, 1967, Gary married the love of his life Cheryl Cobbel at The United Methodist Church in Wood River and they shared 54 years of marriage.
Gary was a teacher and coach at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto. He coached the Bethalto Football team and the track team. He also kept the game stats for football, basketball, and wrestling. Gary started FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) at Civic Memorial and had a passion for photography and taught the only photography class that was at Civic Memorial High School for many years. He was a member of the Bethalto United Methodist Church and was a very involved family man who enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Gary enjoyed trout fishing, cross stich, making stain glass artworks, was an avid football fan, and loved animals. His family remember him as a very loving, compassionate, and understanding person, who you could talk to about anything.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl McMillen of Bethalto, IL; two daughters, Leslie McMillen of East Alton and Wendy McMillen- Webster (Joe Moreland) of Bethalto, IL; a brother, Bill McMillen (Fran) of Florida; four grandchildren, Tyler McMillen of Washington, Dena Nesbit (Cory Elkins) of Bethalto, IL, Thomas Phipps (Gwen Orr) of Virden, IL and Genna Webster of Bethalto, IL; and nine great grandchildren, Raistlyn McMillen, Mina McMillen, Miles Elkins, Nora Elkins, Odin Elkins, Pasida Elkins, Mila Phipps, Lyla Phipps, and Caid Orr.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of services at 12:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com