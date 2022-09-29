Gary L. Poe, 76, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony Health Center in Alton.
Born November 11 1945 in Alton, he was the son of David "Marvin" and Florence (Rathgeb) Poe.
A U.S. Army veteran, Gary had worked for Clark Oil for 46 years retiring in Operations Management in 2015.
On December 21, 1965 in Alton, he married Sandra Turley. She survives.
Surviving also are two daughters, Elizabeth Poe of Edwardsville, Gina (Craig) Ratajczyk in Rhode Island; five grandchildren, Brooke McGaughey, Bryce McGaughey, Colton Ratajczyk, Genevieve Ratajczyk, Greyson Ratajczyk; brother, Steve (Ann) Poe of Springfield; and sister, Donna Saenz of St. Louis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Christian Poe Frame; brother, Mike Poe; and sister, Susan Poe in infancy.
Private service and burial will be held in Fosterburg Cemetery. Pastor David Schultz will officiate.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.