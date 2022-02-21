Gary L. Morrison, 71, [passed away 7:50 am, Thursday, February 17, 2022 at his residence.
Born December 6, 1950 in Edwardsville, he was the son of Roderick and Elaine (Schmollinger) Morrison.
A U.S. Army veteran, he had worked as a scale clerk for the Olin Corporation over 35 years before retiring.
Surviving are a son, Kerry (Denise) Morrison of Wood River; daughter, Kim Terry of East Alton; three grandchildren, Amber Hebblethwaite, Matthew Hebblethwaite, Isaiah Terry; three grreat grandchildren, Austin Bruce, Connor Bruce and Katelyn Hildebrand; and two brothers, Ronald Grigg of Edwardsville and Monte Morrison of Meadowbrook.
His parents and a brother, Donald Morrison preceded in death.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites were accorded.
Interment will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.