Gary J. Kudelka Sr., 62, of Moro, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 7:52 pm at his residence.
He was born in East St. Louis, IL, on September 27, 1958, the son of Joseph S. and Betty J. (Delashmit) Kudelka. Gary married Linda K. Hyman in Wood River on July 12, 1980.
Gary worked previously at Reedy’s Terminal and for Ralph Paslay Coldwell Banker Custom Homes. He enjoyed camping, tractors, talking on his CB with the handle of “Tractor Man”, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Along with his wife, Linda, he is survived by his children, Gary “Joey” (Kelly McKenzie) Kudelka of Bethalto and Robbie Kudelka of South Roxana; a sister, Judy Kudelka of Gillespie; a brother, Mike Turner of Alton; grandchildren, Tim, Aunna, Marissa, Ben and Kaliegh; and a great grandson, Kayden.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Eddie Dean Turner.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021, from 2pm to 5 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where funeral services will be on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 10 am, with Pastor Bill Yates officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Hills in Wood River.
Memorials can be made to The American Diabetes Association and/or The American Cancer Society.
