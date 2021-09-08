Gary H. VonBergen, 70, of Bethalto, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on November 9, 1950, in Alton, the son of Harold (Alice) VonBergen and Wilma (Edward Dale) Theisen-McAninich.
Gary is a Veteran of the United States Air Force and Navy. He enjoyed fishing, old cars and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his siblings, Linda VonBergen of Rosewood Heights, Randy (Cindy) Von Bergen of Cottage Hills, Dawn Abner of Cottage Hills, and Jim (Rachel) VonBergen of Bethalto; nieces and nephews, Angie (Mike) Fish, Dustin Abner, Sarah VonBergen, and Zach Sconce; numerous step-brothers and step-sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Johnson; and two nieces, Robin Johnson and Amy Williams.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 9:30 am until time of services at 11 am at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Erik Scottberg will officiate. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Memorials can be made to Arms of Love.
