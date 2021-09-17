Gary Dean Wilson, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at his home. He was born on April 25, 1954, as Burdette Allen Crane and placed with his adoptive parents, Edward and Bertha Wilson. He married Karen Claussen on August 20, 1988, and she survives. Gary is also survived by his children, Melissa (Mark) Denby of Godfrey, Karrie (Jonathan) Denney of Bethalto, and Charlie Rose of Alton. His grandchildren, Taylor, Gabriella, and Emry Denby; Kaitlyn, Kameron, and Kaleb Denney; and Jett Rose who will miss him dearly. Other family members who will miss his fun and loving spirit are Karen’s siblings, Linda (Greg) Durbin of Merrimack, NH, Mary Ann (Scott) St. John of Golden, CO, Steve Claussen of East Alton, and Paul (Kim) Claussen of Brighton, and many nieces and nephews. He was everyone’s friend and didn’t know a stranger.
Gary was employed as a pipefitter for 22 years at Shell Refinery, where he was known as Teddy Bear, before working as a tour bus driver and a security guard in Holiday Shores. He also enjoyed umpiring various softball and baseball games in the area. He was a 30-year member of the Bethalto Volunteer Fire Department as well as a past president and the current vice-president of the Wood River Lions Club. Gary was a dedicated volunteer in Bethalto and the surrounding communities. He loved to travel with his wife and spend time with his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy.
Gary was preceded in death by his father and mother.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 1 pm until time of service at 4 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Mike Vaughn will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Bethalto Fire Department or the Wood River Lions Club.
