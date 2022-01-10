Gary Couch, 79, of Bethalto, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
He was born on August 15, 1942, in East Alton, the son of Howard and Virginia (Hunt) Couch.
Gary is a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was an electrician for Olin Corporation for 36 years until his retirement in 2004. Gary was a member of Cornerstone Church in Bethalto. He enjoyed plane rides, helicopter rides, and remote-control airplanes. He loved cars and drag racing, and most of all spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his children, Stacey Winfree of Godfrey, Cathy (Richard) Borman of Cottage Hills, and Bryan Couch of Bethalto; a brother, Howard Dale (Dixie) Couch; five grandchildren, Terry Homer, Rylan Homer, Richard Borman II, Justin Borman, and Christopher Couch; and four great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Melton.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 10:30 am until time of service at 12 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Erik Scottberg will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials can be made to Cornerstone Chruch.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com