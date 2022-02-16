Freida Eyster, 75, passed away on Tuesday morning, February 15, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. She was born on June 27, 1946, in Alton, the daughter of the late Floyd and Rowena (Freesen) Stice. She married Edmund “Ed” Eyster on October 2, 1965, in Alton, and he survives. Other survivors include a son and daughter in law: Brian and Christina Eyster of Rosewood Heights, three grandchildren: Devin Eyster, Logan Eyster and his wife: Ashley, Riley Eyster, a brother: Jack Stice of Alton, a sister: Mary Mihalich of New Berlin, Illinois, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
A homemaker, Freida loved to cook, play cards, and board games. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Bob, Dick, Wayne, Joe, her sisters: Dorothy, Ruby, and Margaret.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and will be accepted at the funeral home.
